Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

VB traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,016. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.73. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $218.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

