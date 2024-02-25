Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,788 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 11.8% of Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $29,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wit LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTI opened at $252.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.67. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $190.18 and a 12-month high of $252.92. The stock has a market cap of $355.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

