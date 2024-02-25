Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH decreased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,214 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 432,937 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,550,000 after purchasing an additional 26,523 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 427,001 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $816,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Finally, STF Management LP boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 153.9% in the 3rd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 4,227 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX opened at $430.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $111.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $421.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.92. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $283.60 and a one year high of $448.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,804,930.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,732.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,675 shares of company stock worth $7,838,529 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

