Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) Trading Up 0.1%

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.83 and last traded at $23.83. 210 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 5.22% of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF Company Profile

The Virtus Newfleet ABS\u002FMBS ETF (VABS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by both government and non-government entities. VABS was launched on Feb 9, 2021 and is managed by Virtus.

