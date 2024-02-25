Volatility Shares Trust – -1x Short VIX Mid-Term Futures Strategy ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.49 (NYSEARCA:ZIVB)

Volatility Shares Trust – -1x Short VIX Mid-Term Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ZIVB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.485 per share on Thursday, February 29th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th.

Volatility Shares Trust – -1x Short VIX Mid-Term Futures Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Volatility Shares Trust – -1x Short VIX Mid-Term Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. Volatility Shares Trust – -1x Short VIX Mid-Term Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $14.13 and a 12 month high of $24.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.33.

About Volatility Shares Trust – -1x Short VIX Mid-Term Futures Strategy ETF

The -1x Short VIX Mid-Term Futures Strategy ETF (ZIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides inverse exposure to the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures Index. The fund holds short positions in fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh month VIX futures contracts.

