Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 242,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 245,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vor Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.19.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vor Biopharma by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 646.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13,581 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the third quarter worth $37,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vor Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Vor Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. The company is developing lead product, tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), formerly VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.