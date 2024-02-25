WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WKME. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of WalkMe from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered shares of WalkMe from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

WalkMe Trading Down 4.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WalkMe

Shares of WKME opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $783.52 million, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61. WalkMe has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $11.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in WalkMe by 6.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in WalkMe by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in WalkMe by 8.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in WalkMe by 6.9% in the third quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period.

WalkMe Company Profile

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.

