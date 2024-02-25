Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $184.59.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $175.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $181.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.19.

Shares of Walmart are set to split on the morning of Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, February 26th.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 346,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $54,385,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 231,994,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,402,329,330.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 346,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $54,385,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 231,994,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,402,329,330.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,083,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,508,281 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 15.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in Walmart by 26.6% during the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 252,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,398,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 3.7% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in Walmart by 28.0% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 767,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $122,668,000 after buying an additional 167,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

