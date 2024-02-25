Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stock Holdings Lowered by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc trimmed its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Waters were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,076,263,000 after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Waters by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,520,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $965,392,000 after purchasing an additional 48,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Waters by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,619,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $698,248,000 after purchasing an additional 29,920 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 37.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $538,008,000 after purchasing an additional 547,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.50.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of Waters stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $331.25. The company had a trading volume of 241,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,075. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.92. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $231.90 and a 1-year high of $335.40.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.50 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.