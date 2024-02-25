Wedbush Cuts Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Price Target to $4.00

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MTTR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Matterport from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Matterport in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Matterport in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Matterport alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Matterport

Matterport Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Matterport

Shares of MTTR stock opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.77. Matterport has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78.

In other Matterport news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,404,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,173.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Matterport by 202.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV acquired a new position in Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 30.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matterport

(Get Free Report)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.