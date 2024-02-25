Wells Fargo & Company Increases Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $180.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CE. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Celanese from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Celanese from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.22.

Celanese stock opened at $149.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.86. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.36. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $97.12 and a fifty-two week high of $159.06.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). Celanese had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 12.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 231.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 116,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after acquiring an additional 81,261 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 18.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 6.6% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 739,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,631,000 after acquiring an additional 45,619 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

