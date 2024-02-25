Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $20.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior target price of $24.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Wendy’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.70.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of WEN stock opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.51. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 56.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $540.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 102.04%.

Insider Activity at Wendy’s

In related news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $383,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,206.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 33,350,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,689,000 after buying an additional 12,618,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,395,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $444,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,239 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,879,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,711,000 after buying an additional 2,267,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,445,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 386.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,586,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,914,000 after buying an additional 1,260,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

