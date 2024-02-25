Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Declares $0.26 Dividend

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2601 per share on Thursday, April 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th.
Wesfarmers Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of Wesfarmers stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.72. Wesfarmers has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $21.61.
Wesfarmers Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wesfarmers
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Wesfarmers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesfarmers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.