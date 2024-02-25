Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,279,369 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,607 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.71% of Western Digital worth $104,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Western Digital by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,171 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Western Digital by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,156 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 53,711 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,131 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Price Performance

WDC opened at $56.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.18 and a 200-day moving average of $47.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.57. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $31.97 and a 1-year high of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

