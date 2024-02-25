Westlake Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th.

Westlake has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Westlake has a dividend payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Westlake to earn $9.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Trading Down 2.7 %

WLK stock opened at $136.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.70. Westlake has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Institutional Trading of Westlake

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Westlake by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,029,000 after buying an additional 524,828 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Westlake by 959.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 501,774 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 420.1% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 610,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,851,000 after purchasing an additional 493,432 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,719,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the first quarter worth $30,261,000. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on WLK. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.23.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WLK

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.