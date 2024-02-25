Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th.

Westlake has raised its dividend by an average of 17.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Westlake has a payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Westlake to earn $9.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE WLK opened at $136.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.70. Westlake has a one year low of $102.64 and a one year high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of Westlake

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). Westlake had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Westlake’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westlake will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Westlake by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,803,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $454,374,000 after acquiring an additional 236,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Westlake by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,097,000 after purchasing an additional 20,212 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Westlake by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,025,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,908,000 after purchasing an additional 64,504 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,396,000 after buying an additional 35,639 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Westlake by 420.1% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 610,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,851,000 after buying an additional 493,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Westlake

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.