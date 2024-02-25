Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WHR. TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Longbow Research downgraded Whirlpool from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Whirlpool from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.17.

Whirlpool Price Performance

NYSE WHR opened at $110.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.49. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $160.62.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 80.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Whirlpool

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 160.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 88.3% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 52.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

