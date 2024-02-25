WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Reaches $0.0342

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $26.16 million and approximately $541,269.14 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0342 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 31.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00020671 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.18 or 0.00136282 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008094 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000352 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000040 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

