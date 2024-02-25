WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.17.

WSC opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $612.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 192.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

