Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $275.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WING has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $191.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $253.72.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of WING stock opened at $338.83 on Thursday. Wingstop has a one year low of $150.08 and a one year high of $343.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $277.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.65.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after buying an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,506,000 after buying an additional 59,529 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,626,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $292,520,000 after buying an additional 370,032 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,107,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $284,253,000 after buying an additional 19,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,079,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $194,216,000 after buying an additional 422,727 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

See Also

