Wise (LON:WISE) Stock Price Up 1%

Wise plc (LON:WISE – Get Free Report) was up 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 859.80 ($10.83) and last traded at GBX 859 ($10.82). Approximately 486,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,099,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 850.40 ($10.71).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on WISE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 687 ($8.65) target price on shares of Wise in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Wise from GBX 946 ($11.91) to GBX 983 ($12.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.05) price objective on shares of Wise in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on WISE
Wise Stock Up 1.0 %
Insider Activity at Wise
In other news, insider Matthew Briers sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 793 ($9.98), for a total transaction of £1,982,500 ($2,496,222.61). In other news, insider Matthew Briers sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 793 ($9.98), for a total transaction of £1,982,500 ($2,496,222.61). Also, insider Terri Duhon bought 119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 839 ($10.56) per share, with a total value of £998.41 ($1,257.13). 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Wise
Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wise
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Wise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.