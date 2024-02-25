Wise (LON:WISE) Stock Price Up 1%

Wise plc (LON:WISE – Get Free Report) was up 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 859.80 ($10.83) and last traded at GBX 859 ($10.82). Approximately 486,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,099,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 850.40 ($10.71).

Several analysts recently weighed in on WISE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 687 ($8.65) target price on shares of Wise in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Wise from GBX 946 ($11.91) to GBX 983 ($12.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.05) price objective on shares of Wise in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

The firm has a market cap of £8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,090.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 849.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 753.76.

In other news, insider Matthew Briers sold 250,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 793 ($9.98), for a total transaction of £1,982,500 ($2,496,222.61). Also, insider Terri Duhon bought 119 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 839 ($10.56) per share, with a total value of £998.41 ($1,257.13). 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

