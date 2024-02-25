WizzFinancial (LON:FIN) Trading Down 94.6%

WizzFinancial (LON:FIN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 94.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01). 639,754 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 197% from the average session volume of 215,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.03 ($0.14).
WizzFinancial Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £4.20 million and a PE ratio of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.60.
WizzFinancial Company Profile
WizzFinancial operates as a platform for B2B payments and foreign exchange solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions, Consumer Foreign Exchange Solutions, and B2B & Payment Technology Solutions. The Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions segment offers cross-border payments services through digital and physical channels.
