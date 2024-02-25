Wojak Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $11.96 Million (WOJ)

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Wojak Finance has a market cap of $11.96 million and approximately $752.65 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wojak Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wojak Finance has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wojak Finance’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 4,881,768,291 tokens. The official message board for Wojak Finance is medium.com/@wojtoken. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wojak Finance is woj.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it’s designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.

