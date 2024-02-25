WOW-token Price Hits $0.0223 on Top Exchanges (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market cap of $223.09 million and approximately $0.38 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000761 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00020475 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005427 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02230928 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

