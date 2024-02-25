Wrapped BNB Market Cap Hits $716.85 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 25th. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $716.85 million and $141.31 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for $384.76 or 0.00747559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s launch date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,863,086 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

