Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Shares Up 10.7%

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 10.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. 1,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 40,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Xinyi Glass Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16.

Xinyi Glass Company Profile

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

Further Reading

