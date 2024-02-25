Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YMAB. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.31. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $17.27. The company has a market capitalization of $720.17 million, a P/E ratio of -37.52 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Director Biotech Aps Wg purchased 51,837 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $309,466.89. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,425,229 shares in the company, valued at $26,418,617.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg purchased 62,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $343,212.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,342,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,841,538.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Biotech Aps Wg purchased 51,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $309,466.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,425,229 shares in the company, valued at $26,418,617.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 223,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,939 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 924.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1,347.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

