Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YMAB. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Insider Transactions at Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $330,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 265,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,861.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $330,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 265,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,861.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Biotech Aps Wg acquired 102,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $721,069.63. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,552,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,914,973.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 223,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,939 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 108.9% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,877,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4,676.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,128,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,428,000 after purchasing an additional 852,112 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,343,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,193,000. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.31. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $17.27. The company has a market capitalization of $720.17 million, a P/E ratio of -37.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

