Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Shares Down 3.3%

Yellow Cake plc (LON:YCA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 628 ($7.91) and last traded at GBX 630.50 ($7.94). Approximately 1,622,837 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,311,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 652 ($8.21).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 883 ($11.12) price target on shares of Yellow Cake in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get Yellow Cake alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Yellow Cake

Yellow Cake Price Performance

About Yellow Cake

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 312.13 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 672.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 576.75.

(Get Free Report)

Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.