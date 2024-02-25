YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has $27.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on YPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.50 to $17.10 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.92.

Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $18.04 on Thursday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $18.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average is $14.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,202 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 226,287 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,621 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 40.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,841 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 359.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,111 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 61,911 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at about $1,543,000. Institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

