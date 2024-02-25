Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Shares Up 1.4%

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.36 and last traded at $21.36. 7,277 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 7,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average is $19.62.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3897 per share. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

