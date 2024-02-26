10,100 Shares in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Acquired by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the third quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the third quarter worth about $88,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Price Performance

Shares of WT opened at $7.82 on Monday. WisdomTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $7.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $90.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg purchased 303,781 shares of WisdomTree stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,187,223.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,172,838 shares in the company, valued at $66,044,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WT. Oppenheimer raised their price target on WisdomTree from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Northcoast Research raised WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

