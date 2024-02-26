1,041 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by Seven Mile Advisory

Seven Mile Advisory purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $508.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,437,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,530,117. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $382.37 and a 1-year high of $512.63. The company has a market capitalization of $393.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $486.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.70.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

