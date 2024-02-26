10,676 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Bought by Seven Mile Advisory

Seven Mile Advisory bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,676 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $1,229,499,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,884,000 after purchasing an additional 32,558,342 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,529,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639,588 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

AT&T Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,846,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,734,113. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

