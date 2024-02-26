10,685 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Bought by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,685 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 7.8% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 897,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,299,000 after purchasing an additional 114,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter valued at about $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.16.

Shopify Stock Up 0.3 %

Shopify stock opened at $76.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.42 billion, a PE ratio of 847.21 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.17. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $91.57.

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.