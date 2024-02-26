13,239,071 Shares in Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN) Bought by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,239,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,155,000. Aris Mining comprises 8.7% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aris Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,953,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aris Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $7,142,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the third quarter worth about $15,638,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aris Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aris Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Get Aris Mining alerts:

Aris Mining Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Aris Mining stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $2.86. 6,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,817. Aris Mining Co. has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $3.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Aris Mining in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aris Mining from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

View Our Latest Report on ARMN

About Aris Mining

(Free Report)

Aris Mining Corporation together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.