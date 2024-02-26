20,000 Shares in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Acquired by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,146,000 after buying an additional 24,058 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,770,000 after buying an additional 30,481 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Fabrinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

Fabrinet Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $199.12 on Monday. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $90.19 and a 1-year high of $229.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.85. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total transaction of $2,055,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,339,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.