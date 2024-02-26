2,265 Shares in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Bought by Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,817,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 33.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,784 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

GBIL traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $100.05. 248,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,252. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.94. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.64 and a 52-week high of $100.21.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

