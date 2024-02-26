238,750 Shares in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) Purchased by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 238,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,000. ProShares UltraShort QQQ accounts for about 1.3% of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of ProShares UltraShort QQQ as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QID. Southport Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Southport Management L.L.C. now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 46,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 12,597 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 384.0% during the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,578,000.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Trading Down 0.2 %

QID traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.36. 9,528,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,976,824. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average of $12.09. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $22.45.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

