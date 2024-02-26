2,421 Shares in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 208.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Nordson by 105.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nordson by 49.1% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $270.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.58 and its 200-day moving average is $239.75. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $202.57 and a 12-month high of $275.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total transaction of $517,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,799.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total transaction of $517,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,799.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,856.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,127. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NDSN shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.00.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

