403 Shares in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Bought by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 403 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in The Cigna Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,179 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in The Cigna Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 305 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in The Cigna Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,180,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,068,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,649 shares in the company, valued at $15,180,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,105 shares of company stock valued at $17,475,982. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI opened at $344.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.51. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $345.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.19.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.35 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $334.00 to $372.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.15.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

