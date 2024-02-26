40,500 Shares in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Acquired by Verdad Advisers LP

Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000. Eagle Bancorp comprises about 1.3% of Verdad Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Verdad Advisers LP owned 0.14% of Eagle Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 320.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

EGBN traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $23.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,772. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $44.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $701.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.39.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $75.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.67 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.54%. Analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on EGBN. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

