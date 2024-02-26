4,200 Shares in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Acquired by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Knife River by 87.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 23,022 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knife River in the second quarter worth about $1,132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knife River in the second quarter worth about $46,886,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Knife River during the second quarter worth about $8,904,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Knife River by 14.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 77,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 9,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Siebert Williams Shank increased their price objective on Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Knife River in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Knife River in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Knife River Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE KNF opened at $72.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.76. Knife River Co. has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $73.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Knife River had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $646.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.47 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Knife River Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Knife River Company Profile

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

