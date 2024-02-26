57,602 Shares in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Purchased by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000. SG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Limoneira at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMNR. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 665.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Price Performance

NASDAQ LMNR traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $17.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,974. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.94 million, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.59. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $13.88 and a 12 month high of $21.62.

Limoneira Announces Dividend

Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $41.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 million. Limoneira had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Limoneira Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

Further Reading

