5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Sets New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as C$4.48 and last traded at C$4.43, with a volume of 108386 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.43.

Specifically, Director Luc Bertrand purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.20 per share, with a total value of C$32,000.00. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares upped their target price on 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

5N Plus Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.57. The company has a market cap of C$385.85 million, a P/E ratio of 55.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.37.

5N Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.