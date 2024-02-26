6,177 Shares in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Bought by Seven Mile Advisory

Seven Mile Advisory bought a new stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in GSK by 255.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,690,026 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526,736 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 32.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GSK by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,844,000 after buying an additional 2,316,204 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter worth about $73,232,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in GSK by 146.7% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,917,836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of GSK traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,020,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,106,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $42.61. The company has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.14.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a return on equity of 52.25% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.3564 dividend. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.82%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

