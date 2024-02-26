79,686 Shares in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Purchased by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 79,686 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,000. Maximus comprises 2.2% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 71.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 14.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 243.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $859,379.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,002 shares in the company, valued at $428,021.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $859,379.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,021.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Mutryn sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $671,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,159.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,055 shares of company stock worth $1,531,981 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMS traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.46. The stock had a trading volume of 23,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.39 and a 1 year high of $89.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.74%.

Several research firms have commented on MMS. Raymond James downgraded shares of Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

