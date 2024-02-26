83,152 Shares in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Purchased by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 83,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 274.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,835,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,334,000 after buying an additional 1,345,267 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $645,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in AvePoint by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 71,993 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in AvePoint by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Get AvePoint alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvePoint

In other news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $155,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,306,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,161,364.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $476,400 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ AVPT opened at $7.82 on Monday. AvePoint, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $8.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54.

About AvePoint

(Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.