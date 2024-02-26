973,000 Shares in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Bought by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 973,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,075,000. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.09% of ARM as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of ARM stock opened at 133.34 on Monday. Arm Holdings plc has a 52-week low of 46.50 and a 52-week high of 164.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 85.26.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The business had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 762.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARM. Barclays increased their price target on ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on ARM from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ARM from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on ARM from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 78.77.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

