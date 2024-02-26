A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Purchased by Trigran Investments Inc.

Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,273,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 370,240 shares during the period. A10 Networks makes up approximately 2.0% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Trigran Investments Inc. owned about 1.72% of A10 Networks worth $19,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $14,001,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in A10 Networks by 10.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,378,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,459 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in A10 Networks by 626.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 864,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,437,000 after acquiring an additional 745,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in A10 Networks by 33.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,332,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,543,000 after acquiring an additional 582,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in A10 Networks by 14.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,772,896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,457,000 after purchasing an additional 359,016 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 8,809 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $123,590.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,560.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Brian Becker sold 4,348 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $57,437.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 8,809 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $123,590.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,560.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,664 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Stock Up 1.4 %

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

Shares of ATEN stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,576. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.18 million, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

